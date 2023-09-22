Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has recounted how her father left her to die in the hospital, saying that family is not by blood.

The thespian made this known while reacting to the death of young Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

While the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death is still a mystery, many Nigerians had questioned the father for the fast burial.

Defending his action, Mohbad’s father said his son was too young to be kept at the mortuary for any further delay.

The screen goddess took to her Instagram page to recall how her father abandoned her at the hospital to bully her mother at home.

The actress said there are wicked, jealous, and heartless fathers.

She wrote: “Family is not by blood, my people hmmmmmmm That’s how my supposed father abandoned me at the hospital to die so that he can come around to bully my mother as he has always done since I was a child. But God said it wasn’t my time to die. There are wicked, jealous and heartless fathers, I can confirm. Story for another day. Justice for Mohbad.”