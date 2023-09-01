Popular Nigerian transvestite, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has revealed that his new body had cost millions of Nigerian Naira.

Bobrisky revealed that the cost of his BBL operation was N4.5 million. He revealed this information to comedian and media darling Egungun during a question-and-answer session.

Recall that Bobrisky recently had BBL surgery and flaunted it a few days after the passing of his father.

He claimed that his BBL cost a staggering 4.5 million naira to the interviewer, Egungun. Additionally, he asserted that the surgery was performed in Nigeria.

He noted that he was only wearing slippers underneath his birthday robe when asked how much his shoes cost. The pricey golden dress has a 1.5 million naira value. Bobrisky went on to say that his nails cost $200,000, his hair cost a staggering $1.8 million, and his gorgeous gown with gold embroidery cost him 1.5 million naira. The total value of his jewels and other accessories was above 6 million naira.

“I spent over 6 million on my birthday party outfit” Bobrisky on his birthday outfit.

Watch the video: