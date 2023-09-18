Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has talked about her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

She revealed this during a recent interview on BBC news Pidgin.

According to her, despite what people might assume, her marriage to Ned Nwoko is far sweeter than anyone could imagine.

The mother of two disclosed that her husband treats her right. He gives her whatever she wants and doesn’t allow her to do things like cooking for instance.

She added that she can stay without working for a week as she knows she is covered.

“My husband na Odogwu. The feeling for inside house sweet pass wetin people dey see for outside. Anything wey I want like this, I go get am. To cook, the day wey I say I wan cook, e go even fight me say why I dey cook? Say make i comot for kitchen. It’s a very comfortable lifestyle and a happy one” she said.

Speaking further, Regina Daniels talked about how she and her husband often read and laugh about the comments from Nigerians insinuating the happiness they show online is not their reality.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “Naira Marley didn’t harm him, he only showed him seniority” — Leaked audio of Mohbad’s father passionately defending Naira Marley