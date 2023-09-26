Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known professionally as Banky W has hailed his wife, Adesua Etomi, as he describes her as the only wife and baby mama he has.

The celebrity couple looked stunning on Sunday night for the premiere of Mo Abudu’s latest film, and the singer had shared images of the couple holding hands.

Banky clearly expressed admiration in his caption that Adesua is his only wife and the mother of his children.



“About last night… (and last weekend).

Date nights are always great nights. Took my one-and-only-wifey-and-baby-mama 😍😁 to see the premiere of Aunty @moabudu’s new, powerful short films. Strongly recommend going to see them”.

It would be recalled that in June, it was alleged that Banky W had cheated on his actress wife, Adesua and also had an extramarital child with a woman he once signed to his record company, Niyola.

Also, Gist lover said that the singer had an affair with the side chic before getting married to Adesua Etomi and that it continued after.