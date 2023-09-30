Popular singer, Brymo has thrown more light on the reason why he had proposed sleeping with songster, Simi, in exchange for music collaboration.

It would be recalled that some months ago, the musician had opened up to asking for se.x in exchange for a feature, some years ago.

While speaking with Channels TV, he revisited the issue and noted that at the time, he didn’t know that she and Adekunle Gold were together.

He said that he wanted something more intense in terms of music and felt that the next collaboration he did should be with a lady who has shared his bed.

Brymo noted that it had been nothing more than ‘artistic pursuit’ and not that he had wanted to snatch her from Adekunle Gold.

Watch Him Speak