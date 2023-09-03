Yul Edochie, the controversial actor, has once again declared his affection and love for his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor resorted to Instagram to show off his wife’s assets, videotaping her from head to toe in admiration.

He declared that his wife Judy Austin is one thousand women joined together.

This comes amidst their beef with their friend and colleague, Sarah Martins who had sided with their critic, Rita Edochie.

“One thousand women in one. Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1. God he with you always,” he wrote.

See his post below;

In reaction, demicarefoundation wrote: “This man actually his legal wife and children , ditched a grieving mom over a woman he had extra marital affairs with . And he is doing it wholeheartedly. Ojo Ale re lo fin sere ! You are playing with your old age and it’s sad to watch”

pacesetterjoshuaominuta said: “Your former friend said you’re owning her 1 million Naira…. You can come and borrow 2 million Naira loan from us. Thank YOu”

splash_beautie_world wrote: “Tell ur milk industry ijele to kindly come n pay sarah her 1 million ijele when day borrow is that an ijele … radrada”

i.h.a.teith.e.e21 wrote: “Any man who goes the extra mile to prove the other woman is better than the last one is truly not happy. Those who have to show and prove are the most unhappy in their relationship, becoz those who are truly happy don’t have to show and prove.”