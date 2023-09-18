Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has disclosed how Tori Keeche, a former Marlians music signee sort help from her after she revealed how she was raped by Naira Marley and the gang.

This revelation from Tonto Dikeh comes after the artist took to her Instagram story to reveal how she overheard Naira Marley and the team planning to execute Mohbad during his concert on Sunday.

According to the renowned actress, Tori Keeche reached out to her and her foundation to help her after she got ganged raped by Naira Marley and his team.

Tonto Dikeh disclosed how she followed up on the case and was ready to draft a letter to FCIID and Naptip however, Tori Keeche came back to her to call of the process.

