Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Michael Charles better known as OGB Recent, has gotten late Mohbad’s name ‘Imole’ tattooed on his arm.

The comedian, while mourning the late talented ‘Ko por Ke’ crooner, took to his official Twitter page to share a photo of the tattoo after it had been drawn alongside a cross by an artist.

Imole is a Yoruba word which means “Light” and the former Marlian Music signee often used to address himself when he was still alive..



The skitmaker, who was a close friend of Mohbad and has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the singer that died under suspicious circumstances, prayed for him to rest.

“Rest in power superstar MOHBAD💡❤️”, he captioned.

See the post:

https://x.com/OGBdeyforyou/status/1706375713010364460?s=20

OGB Recent reacted after Naira Marley released a statement where he said he doesn’t have anything to do with Mohbad’s death.

The comedian wrote; “Naira Marley releases a new press statement on IG

“No matter the plenty talk and explanation, No matter how long they try to twist this,we won’t back down until we get #Justice4Mohbad ✊🏾

The narratives around Mohbad’s death is becoming too much and more suspicious. I don’t know why exactly this is taking too much time. The hospital he was brought to just released a statement claiming he was brought in dead.

Someone claimed to have taken pictures with him in the hospital. No matter how long they try to twist this, we won’t back down until we get #Justice4Mohbad”.