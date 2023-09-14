BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Venita has made a shocking revelation about her former friend and colleague, Pere Egbi’s health.

She revealed this during a fight with the head of house, Cross.

Recall that the actress had a heated argument with Cross over wager rehearsal.

To avoid the fight from escalating, her love interest in the house, Adekunle, dragged her into a room.

While expressing her frustration, Venita shared some information about Pere Egbi’s health.

According to her, the actor had an open heart Surgery.

She said;

“This boy had collapsed somewhere in America which made him to have an open heart surgery which made him to miss some amount of works and he told me he’s feeling traumas”.

Watch the video below:

