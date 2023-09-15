Nigerian rap artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known by his stage name Odumodublvck has received a house in the Lekki neighborhood of Lagos state.

After the well-known performer won Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies, which were held in the USA, a businessman named Ned Okonkwo gave him the building.

Odumodublvck received praise from Ned, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel View Estate, when he received the two-bedroom apartment.

The rapper’s boyhood desire of owning a home served as inspiration for the realtor, who noted that the action was meant to show support for the performer.

“It is unbelievable that a young boy who has always aspired to own a home does not have one, even though he has been passionately building his music career. What have done is to support him, and ensure he will no longer need to worry about having a roof over his head, as he continues to make great music.

“The category he won is dedicated to new discoveries who do not have an album but have released great music. This is our own support to ensure that talents in the creative industry are well supported to actualise and maximise their potential.

“The beauty of the home we are giving him is that it is in a fully solar-powered community. There is no need to worry about the price of diesel. Energy costs are managed using solar panel systems. I am excited that he won this category,” he said.