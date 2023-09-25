Nollywood actress Regina Daniels provides an explanation for why she became Senator Ned Nwoko’s sixth wife.

The young thespian and mother of two has taken the time to discuss her decision to wed her husband, who is much older and has previously had five wives before they got together.

She described how bullion van isn’t physically attractive while playing a hit song.

However, once inside, one can appreciate its true splendor, which serves as a reminder of her millionaire husband’s fortune.

She wrote:

“Me to the people still questioning my decision in marrying my husband”.

@Yella112🫠 reacted: “Normally na only you and ivy ifeoma fit advice me for dis life😩”

@PRINCESS✨❤️ enquired: “Is your husband father still available help a sister 🥺😩”

@Jennifer🤍🧚🌹 commented: “😂😂😂😂😂na u n ivy ifeoma be legend”

Watch video below: