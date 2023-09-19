Former Marlian music Disc Jockey, DJ Splash shared his ordeal while being signed under Naira Marley’s label.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo paid a visit to DJ Splash, who was previously Marlians music official DJ.

This visit was a display of support from Iyabo Ojo in DJ Splash’s ongoing battle against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky who were alleged to be involved in the controversy surrounding the death of fellow former signee, Mohbad.

DJ Splash explained that Naira Marley and his associates conspired against him when he expressed his desire to pursue singing alongside his DJ career.

This resulted in mental health struggles and he was eventually kicked out of his residence.

He said; “He doesn’t give me money and he doesn’t give me food. When I decided to start doing music apart from DJ, they planned to put something in my food to make me mad, Naira and his gang. Their plan was to put something in my food to make me mad, plant something on me then call my mummy and tell her that something is wrong with me.”

With the assistance of his family, DJ Splash was able to escape the circumstances he found himself.

See netizens reactions below:

@mizwanneka reacted: “See I’m leaving pls my mental health is at stake here.”

@demo__uk commented: “Bruh, influence dem with drvgggs and down to the accent.”

@timiagbaie said: “May life not put our help in wrong hands.”

@emini kabex said: “Baba God, Na destiny helper I dey find… Make I no jam destiny reaper and glory harvester.”

@officialruky_ said: “Naira Marley using the western cruel way of Music Label in Nigeria. You keep your Artist on your type of crack and they remain loyal to you for life. Because apart from money they’ll also need supplies to get high and get “inspiration” like they tell them.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said; “Oh okay, so in short, NairaMarley picks up destinies and just destroys them! A ritu alist and more.”

Watch the video below: