Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly as CeeC, has been slammed by social media users after she defame colleague and ex-housemate Alex Unusual.

In the late hours of yesterday, Big Brother surprised the six finalists of the ongoing all-star season, Cross, Adekunle, Mercy, Baye, Pere, and Cee with an evening dinner.

After the dinner was over, Ceec was seen talking about the clash she had with Alex Unusual in the first week over their wager.

Recall that Alex Unusual and Ceec clashed over a wager script after Ceec tried to discredit Alex’s hard work.

According to the reality star and lawyer, Alex used her idea for the script for the first week’s wager.

Ceec further stated that Alex was hoarding all the tasks to herself because she was scared of the talents she could portray.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions below;

@Kingjoe: “You paid people to decampaign Alex. As if that’s not enough, you’re still badmouthing her in the house. God will judge you Ceec”.

@Alextagfighter: “Which one is “I went to film school, she went to film school too”? Is ceec mad or what? The world is so big for everyone to co-exist. And you were not the first others have gone to film school before you. Ceec bitterleaf let ALEX BREATHE “.

@Curiouscat: “Ceec, raise your right hand and repeat after me… I am healed of my bitterness, jealousy and hate for Alex in Jesus’ name. Amen”.

@Takemeout: “I will never forgive y’all for saying Alex is the obsess£d one”.

@Aubuike: “Cc is jealous of Alex. Alex is everything she imagined to be. Height Beauty Intelligence Effortlessly sexy For 5 yrs now she’s been working on her body to become sexy. Thank God it paid. Let’s not forget she had flat nyash on this show 2018″.

@Takul: “Am shocked , the mood jus changed , you could see the anger in her eyes but at the same time you are saying you are cool with Alex Yoh”.