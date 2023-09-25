Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has admitted having a crush on ex-housemate, Neo Energy.

The reality star and lawyer said if she was not in a relationship outside the house, she would have dated Neo, who got evicted from the show last week Sunday.

The 30-year-old actress disclosed this during the live show on yesterday, 24th September while answering questions from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

She added that when the show is over, she would like to be friends with the entrepreneur.

Ebuka asked: “You took Neo’s picture, kissed it, and wrote nice things on it. You even said you had a dream about him. Wassup with you and Neo?”

CeeC responded: “I’ve always said it in the House that if I was single, Neo is one person I’d date in the House. I find him attractive. Outside here, I want to be friends with him.”

Reacting to her statement, Neo took to his Twitter handle and said he is also looking forward to a friendship with her.

He wrote; “Looking forward to a great friendship out of the house with you too @Official_CeeC, voting lines are open! Let’s Vote for CeeC.”