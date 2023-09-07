Nollywood actress, Elma Mbadiwe-Aluko and her husband has welcomed twins.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing a glimpse of her twins, Elma Mbadiwe-Aluko expressed her joy and happiness over her little miracles.

According to her, she loves who she is becoming; a tired mom.

She wrote;

“28.07.23

Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet.

Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming

(a tired, tired mom) 🤣

This joy. This happiness. These miracles.

Thank you God.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“The Lion of Africa” Yul Edochie and Judy Austin showers praises on Pete Edochie as he bags Two Doctorate degrees in one day