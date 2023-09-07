One of the BBNaija All Stars housemates, Pere Egbi, raised eyebrows after he was spotted in the nearly 20-year-old television drama series, Super Story.

One of Wale Adenuga Production’s most popular TV dramas, Super Story debuted in 2001 and is continuing in production today.

The Hollywood actor and former American soldier was seen in the family drama in a flashback video that has been making the rounds on social media.

This has subsequently raised eyebrows as some people wonder how old he really is and others are astounded by how long he has worked in the entertainment business.

See reactions;

Kinggeo25 stated: “He should be at least 70 years old now”

Oma_koji opined: “Pere is definitely 52 years of age as Venita said.”

TheMayowaa noted: “People don’t just “blow” out of no where especially in the creative spaces. Life is a process!”

LupinIkenga said: “Lmao this guy don hustle shaa, no be today. The guy has been grinding for years now and it seems like it’s finally paying off. I’m happy for him though.”

Watch the video below;