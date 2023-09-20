Ace Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the post made by fellow colleague Nkechi Blessing Sunday calling out movie producers for not giving roles to actors due to beef.

Following the death of young talented artist Mohbad, a lot of people have come out to share how they were bullied by a superior.

Nkechi Blessing took to her social media page to call out movie producers who bully some actors and deny them movie roles because of the personal beef they have with the actor.

She added that these movie producers and directors go as far as telling other producers not to cast a particular actor due to their personal issues with them.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who was one of the people who reacted to the post said she didn’t want to lose focus on the fight for justice for Mohbad else she would have tagged them.

“I would have tagged them but I don’t want to be distracted by evil. It is well my sister. Justice for Mohbad.”