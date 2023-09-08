Dele Olawanle, a Nigerian lawyer working in the UK, has contested the widely held belief that living or traveling abroad is a sign of success.

The attorney contends that rather than a person’s location, the genuine measure of success should be focused on what they have accomplished in their own country.

Olawanle underlined on his social media platforms that the worth of relocating abroad depends on what a person is doing with their life at home.

In contrast to those who stayed in Nigeria and persisted until they achieved remarkable success, he noted that he knows many people who moved from Nigeria to the United Kingdom but are underachievers.

He wrote;

“TAKE NOTE OF THIS

Traveling abroad or living abroad is not an achievement but it depends on what you are doing with your life there. It is not where you are but what you are doing there.

“Let me warn you that you can be busy doing nothing apart from being a part-time star on TikTok, Instagram, or other social media platforms. I have known people who have not had a stable address or a job for the last 15 years.

“Time and age catch up on one quickly. The reason why I visit Nigeria regularly is because I have found that those back home are resilient, inventive, determined, and are achieving a lot despite the harsh economic conditions.

“A better economy will lead to a better life for the people. Once you live here in the UK for a long time, you become a storyteller rather than an achiever. It is like a trap of destiny.

If you live abroad, don’t get carried away. Work hard, be focused, and stick to your goals and you will achieve a lot.

“Do not forget that some people you left behind in your home country are doing unbelievable exploits. A regular visit to your home country will help you to take advantage of the opportunities there and here. I hope this helps someone.”