Ayodeji, an eyewitness, has accused Naira Marley and friend Sam Larry of harassing and attacking Mohbad until he became depressed and died.

Many people have accused Naira Marley of being responsible for the death of artist Mohbad since his death.

A few hours after the burial of Mohbad, an eyewitness who was present the day Mohbad was physically attacked by the best friend of Naira Marley, Sam Larry Eletu shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, Mohbad and Zlatan were seen shooting a music video when Sam Larry attacked Mohbad from behind holding a long can. Zlatan was seen coming to the aid of Mohbad during the attack.

According to the eye witness, the Marlian crew harassed the late Mohbad until he fell into depression and died.