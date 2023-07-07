Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that ace singer, Zlatan Ibile featured on ‘Picanto’ for free.

He made this known via Twitter on July 6 while addressing the issue of rising artistes expecting big musicians that they featured to also promote their songs.

Odumodu who featured Zlatan and Ecko Milez on the hit song, said it will be stupidity for him to ask someone who did not charge him a fee to post the song links.

According to him, Fireboy also gave him a free feature and they did the most important thing by showing up, recording and appearing in the music video.

Odumodu wrote; “Dear Artist.

Some People Will Feature An Artist And Expect The Artist To Carry The Song On Their Head. hen I Featured Zlatan, He Gave Me That Verse For Free. Same With Fireboy.

I Will Be The Most Stupid Idiot On The Planet To Pressurize Them For A Couple Instagram Post And Twitter Post.

Then Get Sad Or Angry If They Do Not Do It. These Niggas Have Already Done The Most Important Thing. They Came,They Recorded, And Even Made Video Appearance.

Now Its Up To Me Not To Disappoint Them By Pushing The Song With My Life So That They Too Can Reap The Rewards Of Their Unending Kindness. But No. You Go Feature Person Wan Turn The Person To Your Publicist. You Are Not Ready My Dear Friend. For Whom Much Is Given Much Is Expected.”