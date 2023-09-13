An online video shows superstar Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s reaction when he first found out about singer, Mohbad‘s death during live Instagram session.

It would be recalled that the death of the 27-year-old ‘Ko por Ke’ hitmaker had taken netizens by surprise after news of his death surfaces online.

It would seem that Nigeria’s Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy wasn’t left out in feeling this way to as a video online shows moment he also heard the news.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ was having an Instagram live session when he began seeing fans commenting ‘Rip to Mohbad’.

This got him confused, when a few more people wrote similar thing, he had to draw the attention of one of his team members to the news.

Apparently, they all hadn’t heard the news at the time and they were all left clearly shocked.

Watch video below:

https://x.com/itzbasito/status/1701738468211138901?s=20