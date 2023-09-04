Doyin David, the week six HoH, professes unending love for BBNaija All Stars housemate Ilebaye and stresses that she should never be put up for eviction.

The housemates appear disturbed up as they discuss potential nominations because their destinies will be decided today following yesterday’s big eviction.

In a conversation with Neo Akpofure, the female housemate excluded “Baye” from the list of potential eviction candidates.

While speaking and baring out her emotions, Doyin admitted that she never sees herself nominating Ilebaye for any reason because of how much she admires her personality.

“I no fit ever nominate Baye for this house; that’s the truth. I like her,” she stated.

Watch the video below;