Nigerian music artist, Seun Kuti, has slammed Nigerians criticising the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, over the hasty burial of his son.

Theinfong recalls that Mohbad died on September 12 at age 27 and was buried a day after the tragic incident in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The hasty burial sparked a debate on social media as fans and netizens bashed Mohbad’s father for burying him without proper investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Responding to critics, Seun Kuti, in an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, with OAP Nedu and crew, he said Mohbad‘s father is faced with condemnation due to poverty playing a significant role in the situation.

He questioned why any right-thinking father would want to keep his dead son’s corpse for days.

The singer said that Nigerians are criticising Mohbad’s father due to his financial status instead of consoling him during this difficult time.

He said in Pidgin: “In this whole Mohbad issue, poverty is playing a big role. People are saying na Mohbad papa kill am because he buried him early. Who wan dey look his son dead body for 2, 3 days.

“If na Otedola pikin die and he bury am overnight, wetin anybody go talk here? no be sey una go dey give am condolences visit for house?

“Instead of us to be consoling the man, we are making him evil that can kill his son. Somebody that just lost his child. You like the boy pass am na hin dem dey bully the boy all these days and you no talk anything.”