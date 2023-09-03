The woman behind the well-known feminine MTN voice is revealed in a video that has gone viral online.

The well-known voice on the MTN network that tells users that the “number they reached is currently unavailable” is always shrouded in mystery for many users.

A video which surfaced online shows the lady who is alleged to be the one behind the voice.

The lady identified as Jessica reeled off the words and it was perfectly similar with that usually said on the mobile network.

See some reactions below:

@EAGLET wrote: “Please tell me is she the one who always tell us we don’t have credit on our phone in front of our in laws 😂😂😂”

@tashabaibe stated: “me i thought those pipo who speaks in our phones are not in the world”

@🍅🌯🧀WorlarRei🍕🍗🫑 emphasized: “the most ever HEARTBREAKING voice in Ghana 🇬🇭 😂😂😂”

@Cyril said: “so na she de frustrate me

make I catch her😁”

@3𝓷𝓸🤭💞 reacted: “so u are the one that has been telling me “you have no call credit in ur MTN acc” erhn 😭😭”

Watch video below: