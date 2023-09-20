A Nigerian lady identified as Gloria Patricks, has shared an interesting story involving her uncle and aunt who are currently divorced.

She said there was a time the man asked his wife to refund the N20,000 she borrowed from him to pay for hospital bill when she was due for labour and had to get a Caesarian section.

According to Gloria, the woman eventually divorced her hubby seven years later as a result of another incident unrelated to the N20k.

She tweeted; “My uncle told my aunt “Pay me back the 20k I used to complete the hospital bills. It’s not me that told you to deliver through CS.

Emphasis on complete, the money she had wasn’t enough. Nah still him surname the pikin carry oo 😭 The pikin come resemble am on top”

My uncle told my aunt "Pay me back the 20k I used to complete the hospital bills. It's not me that told you to deliver through CS." Emphasis on complete, the money she had wasn't enough. https://t.co/FmXbsUjLPF — Gloria Patricks (@glrpatricks) September 18, 2023

A Twitter user, @Idris_Bashira queried; Please tell me she divorced him

Gloria replied; “She did. 7 years later tho! For reasons unrelated to this. She always regret not divorcing him after that statement. She says that alone should’ve been an eye opener for her.”