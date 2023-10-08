Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, says he renovated the Panti cell, including the toilet, floor, wall, and shower, so that people like Naira Marley and others who might end up there would benefit from his charitable work.

In a new video, the singer could be seen listing the changes he made to the Panti cell since his release.

Theinfong reported Seun Kuti’s arrest following an incident where he was captured assaulting a police officer.

Speaking about the things he did after leaving prison, he said: “Some things I did that I didn’t announce, but it’s important for me to talk about them here. It could be you tomorrow. When I left the Panti cell, do you know the first thing I did when I got home?”

“I gave my people money to renovate that cell, to change the toilet, shower, and paint the walls. I paid for it out of my pocket because I realized I could end up back there tomorrow.”

“At least, Naira (Naira Marley) can enjoy my charity there.”

He stated that Naira Marley, amid the ongoing detention of the Marlians music boss in connection to the assault of Mohbad.

