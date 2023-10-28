Renowned Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has stirred reactions about what might be going on in her personal life as she shares a cryptic message.

It may seem that the movie star was resolved to rise above the negativity and that she was done with those who were trying to tear her down.

The mother of two shared a video of herself having a good time while singing along to a song that her husband, 2baba.

She advised her followers on how to live life to the fullest and to stop caring what other people thought of them.

She said:

“See me as I Dey here, hear them and I don’t care !!!! (In baba voice)

“Without your gist for their mouth, them go get toothache in (MI voice). If nobody talks about you, then you are a NOBODY!! So stop exiting and start LIVING.

“Sending love and light to anyone who has been “misunderstood “ “lied on” or even ganged up Against!! LET THEM ALL LINE UP AND BARK !! Cos guess what??? That’s all they know how to do… that’s all they can do .. BARK !! Then sit on the head of the table and watch them walk away head down in shame with their tails b/w dia legs”.

