Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has shared a cute video of her husband, 2baba, struggling to learn her language.

The mother of two admitted that they had missed each other’s phone calls due to their hectic schedules, but her husband found another way to reach her.

She shared a video of him singing in her language in response to 2baba’s threat to kill her for sharing the video online.

Annie expressed happiness at the extra mile he is going to make sure he learns her language.

“And so this happened 2 nights ago

Unto #mizzingtinz

I know “A guy “ is gonna kill me for this

( oh well …., All Die na Die)

Been missing each other’s phone calls, due to our tight schedules, etc !!!!

And he sent this !!

Unto #missingTinz

Interpretation

They know me from Akwa Ibom —“Just look at that”.

They know me from Akwa Ibom- “ their love is blazing /fire.

3know me from Akwa Ibom “ Love lives there “

They know me from Akwa Ibom “ This Is Love “

“ It is Love “

@official2baba Awwww baby it is soooooooo cute how u make an effort to learn my language and still use it soooooo brilliantly in your songs.

