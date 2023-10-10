Famous BBNaija star, Roseline Afije, also known as Liquorose surprised a female fan on her birthday by giving her a cash gift.

The birthday girl, Ashake, disclosed that she wired N100,000 to Liquorose after the latter slid into her direct message (DM) to obtain her account details.

The fan, who became a new age on October 7, expressed shock at what the reality celebrity had done for her. Then she bragged that she doesn’t show support for “rubbish” figures.

The BBNaija alumna deposited the money a few days prior to her birthday, as evidenced by the transaction snapshot revealed by Ashake, who goes by @whema on Twitter.

The joyful woman claims that Liquorose requested that she not share it on social media, but she yet went ahead and did so.

She penned;

“Omo this one entered my dm to send me birthday gift! When them Dey share rubbish I no Dey Stan rubbish @LiquoroseAfije_.

She say make I no post but she no get my password, thank you so much. I tell her make she con take my phone nigbayen.”

See the post: