BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has narrated how Liquorose saved his friendship with Cross Okonkwo.

Recall that Liquor, Pere and Cross were friends while in the BBNaija house in 2021 and their friendship blossom outside the house.

After they entered the All-stars house, Cross and Pere had a clash which led to Cross doubting Pere’s loyalty and friendship.

He had told Pere that he can only trust him again after he comes out and watch everything that happened in the house.

Days after they came out of the house, Pere has talked about how he felt lonely in the house despite having his close friend in the house.

“I felt alone a lot in that house and Cross was never there. Cross’s absence in that house birthed my friendship with Neo. God will bless Neo.” He said.

Pere revealed that Liquorose was the one who helped settled his issues with Cross.

“It took Liquorose to make Cross see everything he did wrong in that house. Liquorose echoed everything you just said to me. She told me that she cried with me every single time I cried in that house. She reprimanded Cross that day. I appreciate that woman so much, and she’s someone I don’t joke with.”

