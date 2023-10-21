Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said controversy is a strategy for her.

The self-acclaimed marriage counselor stated that she is a very spontaneous person and as such, she does not lack content or ideas on how to trend on social media.

Blessing made the comment in an interview with Saturday Beats, where she also addressed the issue with a tattoo artist who called her out over unpaid debt.

She said; “Controversy is a strategy for me but I do not chase clout. People often use my name to trend. I have never sat to think about what I would do to trend. I am a very spontaneous person.”

The 33-year-old influencer further explained that she refused to pay the tattoo artist because he flew out to meet her in Enugu from Lagos despite specifically telling him not to do that.

Blessing said; “I told him (tattoo artist) not to come to Enugu when he told me he was in Lagos because I could not bear the cost. He booked a flight without informing me and only sent evidence while at the airport. He also left without completing the tattoos. I continuously asked him the cost, but he did not respond until two days later when he told me the tattoo cost N250,000, while his flight ticket cost N252,000.

“While speaking to the person who connected me to him, the tattooist said he was going to drag me on social media and I said, ‘Game on’. The truth is I won’t pay him a dime again.”