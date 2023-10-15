VeryDarkman, a popular social commentator, mocks Blessing CEO as a tattooist calls out Blessing CEO over debt after she broke-shamed him.

The two media personalities have been dragging each other after Blessing CEO made a snide remark about him looking dirty and broke and saying he would never make significant progress in life.

However, a tattoo artist revealed that Blessing CEO is yet to pay her for the tattoo he did to cover her surgery scars.

VeryDarkman rejoiced over this as he declared that he now believes that karma is real and instantaneous.

However, he knocked the tattooist for not being business savvy enough to collect some amount of money upfront.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, A husband who cheated on his wife has cried out on social media after she paid him back.

He wrote to an online influencer named Nancy for advice, detailing what had occurred between him and his partner.

The husband claimed that after discovering his infidelity, she did the same thing with another man, which worsened his blood pressure.