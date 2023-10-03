Popular BBNaija All Stars housemate, Somadina Anyama, also known as Soma asserted that Cynthia Nwadiora, called CeeC, has the ability to maintain a secret for very long.

While appearing on Pulse Fun Facts, a Lush Hair-sponsored program, the 31-year-old reality personality made this claim.

“If you tell CeeC something, best believe that it is out there,” Soma said.

He also mentioned what he thought of his romantic interest Angel when he first met her in the home.

The Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate went on to say that he wouldn’t have chosen any other female housemate if he hadn’t fell in love with the Akwa Ibom entrepreneur.

Watch the video below: