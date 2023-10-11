Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian actress, took to Instagram to congratulate Davido and his wife, Chioma, on the birth of twins.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to the news comes just minutes after media personality Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to wish the singer and his wife well.

On her social media page, Iyabo Ojo wrote: “Congratulations, @thechefchi & @davido, on your jewels of inestimable values. God’s protection, provision, and happiness forever.”

Fans of the singer have also flooded the comments section to extend their congratulations.

See some reactions below:

ekwejunorcynthia: “Congratulations papa & mama ejime c me dancing o.”

ajike03: “Congratulations ayo na a bawa kale in sha Allah.”

asoebicapital: “Love is best defined by actions. We cover the family and it’s additions with the blood of Jesus!”

shop_with_rasshy: “Congratulations the way am happy but I don’t want twins ooo.”

mq_onilekeola: “Congratulations to baba ibeji and iya ibeji. our song don later make sense.”

detailsbyneyomi: “This is God this is super beautiful and it is marvelous in our eyes. congratulations to you both.”

