Davido Adeleke, the superstar Afrobeat singer, breaks his silence after being called out by the NFF President for failing to appear for a show after being paid.

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, publicly revealed that the singer was paid $94,600 and a private jet worth $18,000 was booked, but O.B.O failed to appear for the performance.

In response to the allegations, Davido took to the microblogging platform X to laugh them off while maintaining to hold back.

In a post via the platform, the singer reacted unperturbed by the allegations, while in another, stating that he cannot be stopped from performing anywhere in the country.

“🙏🏾 Make I no talk 😂. Dem go feel it. NOBODY CAN STOP ME FROM PERFORMING-ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA … WARRI I WILL SEE YOU SOON . ❤️” he wrote in sequential posts.