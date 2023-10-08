AY, a Nigerian comedian, made a subtle statement on stage at a concert in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, October 7th, saying, “Davido with his small preek dey give people belle.”

Before AY hit the stage, NFF President Pinnick said that Nigerian musician Davido was offered a certain amount of money to appear at the same event, but he did not arrive.

However, when AY Makun was on stage, he joked that the Nigerian singer, Davido, with his small manhood, had been impregnating women while he (AY) had not been able to do so for 13 years despite having a larger one.

His words were, “Davido with his small preek dey give people belle belle belle belle. With my big Warri preek, 13 years belle no come”

Concerned Nigerians, however, took to social media to react to the joke made by AY about Davido.

See some reactions below:

@Datbois_Rich: “DJ sef done tire for the guy dry joke.”

@gere_isaiah: “Na wa o, AY is not funny at all.”

@mainlandfinest: “Ay is a big fool pesin wen no sabi comedy normally. Grace lan je.”

@e_sorbam1: “Make he do better next time. Burna preeq dey fall like London bridge.

@deolu007: “Why is Nigeria comedy the same since 1960? Can’t believe people pay for such entertainment and find this funny.”

@TheDoublestar_: “I can watch 8 AY skit without opening my teeth. Seriously I don’t know how he managed to came out to limelight.”

Watch the video below: