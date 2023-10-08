Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Davido makes U-turn as he discloses new show date after being called by the ex-NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, for failing to appear at a show despite being paid.

It would be recalled that the NFF president had called out the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker for not turning up to a show despite being paid a whopping $94,600.

Reacting to this, Davido had recalled how the president had rendered many dream useless by embezzling money meant for footballers.

However, In a recent post, Davido has revealed that he will be performing in Warri in December and he dared anyone to stop him from performing.

“I will be performing in Warri in December ! I wan see who get mind stop me … body go tell you …,” he wrote.

