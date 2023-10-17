The fans of BBNaija star, Mercy Eke seems to have gotten under the skin of Ike Onyema, former boyfriend of Mercy.

Mercy Eke’s fans, Mercenaries created a Twitter space and dragged some housemates unprovoked.

Her fans dragged Alex Unusual, Angel Smith and her mother, Venita and her love interest Adekunle, Ike and also his parents.

It may seem as Ike Onyema is displeased about the incident. The reality star has taken to his Twitter page to issue a stern warning. According to him, he will not tolerate anyone disrespecting his family; thus he will unleash his anger if the need be.

“Opened a 9hr space to insult my family unprovoked, and just one tweet everybody is weeping. Come for me, but never my family. I am respectful, but know when to draw the line, don’t trigger me. Don’t let me set the right and true narrative. Personal Brands would be massively affected. Peace”, he tweeted.

https://x.com/ike_exclusive/status/1713962633341132957?s=20