BBNaija All-Stars housemates, Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving fans and followers wondering what’s going on.

This comes hours after the General wrote a sweet note to Lambo after she broke down in tears during a recent interview with Media personality, Hero Daniels.

In the interview, Mercy spoke about the betrayal she has experienced from people she thought were her friends.

She opened up about the criticisms she received during the recently concluded Big Brother Naija all stars show.

Taking to his Twitter page, Pere Egbi expressed his emotional reaction to seeing Mercy Eke broke down into tears during the interview.

He described her as a superstar and assured her that the sky was the limit for her.

“Watching Mercy’s interview with Hero Daniels gave me chills. You rock, the sky is just the beginning for you”. He wrote.

However, the couple has unfollowed each other hours later. A quick check on their respective Instagram pages shows that they are no longer following each other.

See below;

