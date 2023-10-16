American Hip Hop superstar, 50 Cent has weighed in on the drama surrounding Hollywood couple, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

She had disclosed some controversial revelations in some recent interviews, which included that she and Will have been divorced since 2016. Jada also said she was shocked when her husband slapped comedian during the Oscars two years ago as she thought it was a skit.

In another part of the interview, the mother-of-two disclosed that Chris once asked her out because he thought they were getting a divorce at the time.

The rapper wrote; “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! 👀 WTF is going to on #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! 👀 WTF is going to on #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/rsbHmV1fXm — 50cent (@50cent) October 15, 2023

