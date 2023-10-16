Just hours after May Edochie posted a video of herself in Madrid, Yul Edochie stirred up controversy with a post boasting about his acting prowess.
May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has caused a stir online after posting pictures and videos of herself enjoying her stay in Madrid.
She was observed at the Madrid airport, when a white chauffeur met her and drove her to her final destination.
A few hours after May Edochie posted the video, Yul published a clip from a movie in which he had a supporting role. In the clip, he boasted about his abilities and referred to himself as irreplaceable.
In a caption, he wrote: “My fans always say that Yul Edochie is irreplaceable. They’re 100% right.”
Social media users took to the comment section to berate him.
@shomie_thickana: “We expected a post from you Queen May said we should be speaking french now ohhh so na only french movies we go watch Where is your co agent?”
@judy_toto_infested_mag.got_: “Sign of depre.ssion is wen you keep posting old videos and pictures means the person is restless and missing someone he really loves.”
@bravebarr: “Did you people see how Queen May is looking? Oh no! Everyone needs her kinda grace. Such a sweet Soul.”
@official_glory_gee: “No evidence u go explain tire yeye set of couples.”
@brenda7761johnson: “We watch only French movies now because that’s what queen may speak now, we movie.”
@paulinenkollie_: “We in are currently in France we don’t care what you got going on in Nigeria.”
@ziggi4408: “May Yul Edochie, the GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!”
See post below:
