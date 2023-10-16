Just hours after May Edochie posted a video of herself in Madrid, Yul Edochie stirred up controversy with a post boasting about his acting prowess.

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has caused a stir online after posting pictures and videos of herself enjoying her stay in Madrid.

She was observed at the Madrid airport, when a white chauffeur met her and drove her to her final destination.

A few hours after May Edochie posted the video, Yul published a clip from a movie in which he had a supporting role. In the clip, he boasted about his abilities and referred to himself as irreplaceable.

In a caption, he wrote: “My fans always say that Yul Edochie is irreplaceable. They’re 100% right.”

Social media users took to the comment section to berate him.

@shomie_thickana: “We expected a post from you Queen May said we should be speaking french now ohhh so na only french movies we go watch Where is your co agent?”

@judy_toto_infested_mag.got_: “Sign of depre.ssion is wen you keep posting old videos and pictures means the person is restless and missing someone he really loves.”

@bravebarr: “Did you people see how Queen May is looking? Oh no! Everyone needs her kinda grace. Such a sweet Soul.”

@official_glory_gee: “No evidence u go explain tire yeye set of couples.”

@brenda7761johnson: “We watch only French movies now because that’s what queen may speak now, we movie.”

@paulinenkollie_: “We in are currently in France we don’t care what you got going on in Nigeria.”

@ziggi4408: “May Yul Edochie, the GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!”

