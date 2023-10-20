Popular Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan officially acknowledges the birth of his twins as he shows off a photo of his second family amidst an ongoing divorce saga with his first wife.

News of his twins’ birth broke out last year by anonymous Instagram blogger, Gistlovers.

The controversial blog revealed that his wife had filed for divorce, seeking her freedom from the marriage.

Gistlover further claimed that the actor was planning a naming ceremony for his girlfriend at her parents’ house while still legally married.

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also joined in to disclose that the ‘Ijogbon’ actor had fathered twins with another woman amid the divorce proceedings while resisting signing the divorce papers.

In a recent development via his Instagram page, the actor has confirmed the genuineness of these reports as he celebrated his twins’ birthday.

Sharing a post of the twins and their mother, Gabriel expressed his affection for them, describing them as a complete team.

Celebrating their birthday, he wrote, “R.E.D.E.F.I.N.A.T.I.O.N 🌹 happy birthday to my entire crew. ❤️”

The post has since generated mixed reactions including one from the blogger who broke the news.