A touching video that has gone viral captures the moment a guy gave his wife a brand-new car as she was having her bridal celebration with her friends.

The bride and her spouse arrived to heighten the excitement before their scheduled wedding the next day.

She was ecstatic to see the car when her friend escorted her outside to where it was parked. She ran and threw her arms around her man.

Ribbons and balloons were used to adorn the opulent SUV.

While her friends continued to capture the moment on camera and express their joy for her, she leaped into the driver’s seat to experience her new vehicle.

Reacting, @Lady yayra said: “Dear husband this is nice but please don’t do this before my friends before I get poi.soned 😂😂”

@Maaephyahlavs 💍🎊❤️ stated: “Let me start learning how to drive errr because I’m next IJN AMEN 🙏🏻”

@maabenaagyeman observed: “It not a surprise 😅it planned coz the lady doesn’t look like she is surprise congrats to u both anyways”

@Gechy said: “Congratulations 🎉🎊 🥰🥰 e go reach me too someday and soon”

@Junny💗💘 wrote: “Congratulations!but where una for Dey see this kind husband 😩💔”

