Happie Boys, two famous internet sensations and ex-security guards, have supposedly been detained and imprisoned in Cyprus.

They were apparently detained in an underground prison facility by officials after being captured and accused of an unspecified offense.

When the Happie Boys were fired from their security guard jobs in Nigeria for dancing while on duty at a fast-food restaurant, they first became well-known.

Following their viral job loss, they were given scholarships to further their education in Cyprus thanks to Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), a well-known religious figure.

video of the two young guys accusing the pastor of leaving them in Cyprus became viral online.

The pastor emphasized that he had suggested they go back to Nigeria because of the economic difficulties brought on by currency rate changes.

However, concerned people have used the post’s comment section to express their opinions on the article.

See reactions:

amayanabo.1: “TRNC na your mate? Straight up una dey go back where una come from.”

thejaymieeparker_______: “E fit them well well. Bunch of ingrates !!!”

biggenergy_: “Very dark man come explain better give us.”

ini_george: “Consequences on Rewarding bad behaviour.”

sunnyy_all_day: “That’s wat happens to ungrateful people very ungrateful fools.”

martfrosh: “He who laugh last laugh the best…. God has turn things around.”

See post: