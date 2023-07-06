Fans have lauded the amusing dance moves of ex security guards, Happie Boys at a recent event in Cyprus.

The former security officers for the Chicken Republic who received scholarships to study in Cyprus had been in the news when they criticized their benefactor for failing to take care of them while they were abroad.

The gifted couple made the decision to use their dancing prowess in Cyprus, stopping events with their performance.

The two are shown bemoaning their waists while wearing their trademark security guard garb in a video that has surfaced online.

hereisluthor reacted: “How long do they think this would pay them at the long run?”

rhukieee wrote: “No be everybody must make am 187 through school”

topchild_ wrote: “These guys are Gay-briels Which kan yeye dance steps be that ? If I be that pastor eh, I will arrest them and collect my money”

priscillia_oluchi_ wrote: “Happiness is free. Na who give up f.ck Up”