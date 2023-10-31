Trendy dancers, Happie Boys have reportedly been deported back to Nigeria after one year of being sent on scholarship to the country, Cyprus.

It would be recalled that in 2022 the famous pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere sent the boys on scholarship after they were relieved of their duties from their place of work for dancing.

However, they had begun living inappropriate lifestyle over there, leading to them clashing with apostle Chinyere Chibuzor.

It was later reported that they had been imprisoned in the country and the pastor had tasked his lawyers to getting them freedom.

New reports making the rounds on social media have revealed that they have finally been deported to Nigeria.

It is alleged that they’re currently in the capital city of Abuja, chilling.

One netizen alleged:

“BREAKING: Happie Boys deported to Nigeria from Cyprus, they arrived in Nigeria last night and are in one hotel in Utako, Abuja”

See the post below:

