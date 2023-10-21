Phyna Unusual, a popular reality star, receives harsh criticism after posting a video of herself dancing to Davido’s song despite constantly criticizing him.

It should be noted that the singer and the BBNaija ‘Level UP’ winner had a social media spat a few days ago after which Phyna has not stopped dragging the Afrobeat star.

In a recent video of hers via Snapchat, Phyna was seen singing and vibing to the ‘Feel It’ track from Davido’s Timeless Album.

The post has since generated tons of mixed reactions as many ridiculed the reality star for being a clout chaser and doing too much to get the singer’s attention.

See reactions below;

michealprecious96 said: “Attention seeker, mtcheew”

stephyonyi_ opined: “He won’t still know you😂😂😂😂.”

futballpunter said: “This was how u suppose to introduce ursef even Obo go feel am, but ur busy body no let u see road..”

sexynayaray penned: “My dear chase the clout well oooh use everything in ur power to chase it so people like davido will know you.”

starkeskate wrote: “E get Wetin she Dey look for in Davido. Please he is married. You women should leave him alone. Anita and others were fans too.”

Watch the video below …