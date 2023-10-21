On-air personality Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj have shared some interesting opinions in their podcast, “Bad and Bougie,” concerning the complex friendship dynamics involving Bohairs, Ama Reginald, and Hilda Baci.

Bohairs, a prominent figure in the social media sphere, accused Ama Reginald and Hilda Baci of clandestinely forming a friendship behind her back. Bohe’s stated that she was the one who initially introduced Ama and Hilda, only to discover that, with time, she had seemingly become a mere backdrop to her own friendship.

The situation took a toll on her, to the extent that she mentioned experiencing stress due to their disregard of her existence.

Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj offered their opinions on this delicate matter. They suggested that Ama and Hilda might have strategically used Bohairs popularity to elevate their own social status. It’s important to note that a considerable portion of the public got to know Ama Reginald and Hilda Baci through Bohairs. She played a crucial role in showcasing their talents and personalities before they achieved widespread recognition.