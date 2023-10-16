In a recent episode of the ‘Bahd and Bouje’ podcast with Tolanibaj, media personality, Moet Abebe shares her views on dating and relationships.

The controversial On-air personality, who has been trending online with her views on relationships in recent days, revealed that as a single woman in Lagos, she maintains different relationships with different men for various reasons.

The actress made the disclosure in a video that she was in a number of situationships and that she was physically attracted to all of them. She however revealed that she had a favourite one and that they all brought a specific thing to the table. She however boldly defined that she was still single and not in a relationship .

Reactions to Moet Abebe’s views on dating:

@mheenarh__: Some of you women are the reason men see us as an item they can buy with money and not humans.

@j_jeada: Sorry to say this, madam you should be married and finishing with childbirth instead of counting numbers of men for different relationship reasons. You’re one of the reasons some men don’t take women seriously.

@only1mol: You wonder why men flash you money, sleep with you, then disappear? Well, it’s because you made money your love language from the get-go. It’s hard to respect women these days, but when we see the ones that are worth it, they sure do get it!

@thefoodnetworknig2: She’s just bantering for clicks… No one comes to talk about having multiple partners on national TV like this when you know they’d be watching.

@olivia__davids: They are single to stupor with zero situationship.