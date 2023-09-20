Hilda Baci, a well-known Nigerian chef, was surprised with a brand-new Range Rover as a birthday gift.

On Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest time spent cooking turned 28 and graced the occasion with stunning photos.

To mark and make this year’s celebration a grand one, she was surprised with a brand new Range Rover worth millions of naira as a birthday gift.

She had also received numerous gift bags and boxes from fans and friends for her new age.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu and his wife, Nicole Ndigwe have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.bThe good news was shared by the actor via his Instagram page.